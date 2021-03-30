Iran defeat Syria in friendly

TEHRAN – Iran national football team defeated Syria 3-0 in a friendly match here at the Azadi Stadium on Tuesday.

Iran and Syria prepare for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Hossein Kanaanizadegan opened the scoring for the Iranian team with a header just two minutes into the match.

Sardar Azamoun made it 2-0 in the 38th minute.

With nine minutes remaining, substitute Karim Ansarifard scored the third goal for Dragan Skocic’s team with a shot from outside the area.

Iran are scheduled to play Hong Kong and Cambodia on June 3 and 7 in the 2022 World Cup qualification.

The matches against Bahrain and Iraq will be held on June 11 and 15.

Due to the coronavirus concerns, the remaining matches will be held at the centralized venue in Bahrain.

The ‘Persian Leopards’ are third in Group C behind Iraq and Bahrain.