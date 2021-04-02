Historical monuments in Zanjan gain former glory 15

TEHRAN –Some 15 historical buildings and aging structures in northwestern Zanjan province were restored during the previous Iranian calendar year 1399 (ended March 19).

Jameh Mosque, Shariati School, parts of the Historic Bazaar of Zanjan, the mosques of Chehel Sotun and Mir Bahaeddin, Khadivi Mansion, and parts of the southeastern towers of Gonbad-e Soltaniyeh are among the restored sites, the provincial tourism chief has said.

All the restored monuments have been registered on the national heritage list, Amir Arjmand said on Thursday.

The culture and civilization of the province are intertwined with historical structures, which need to be promoted and preserved more properly, the official added.

The UNESCO-registered Mausoleum of Oljaytu, locally known as Gonbad-e Soltaniyeh, is the highlight of Zanjan’s tourist attractions. Dominating the skyline, the 14th-century monument is highly recognized as an architectural masterpiece particularly due to its innovative double-shelled dome and elaborate interior decoration.

According to UNESCO, the mausoleum’s interior decoration is so outstanding that scholars like A.U. Pope have described the building as “anticipating the Taj Mahal”.

The UN cultural body adds the Mausoleum of Oljaytu as an essential link and key monument in the development of Islamic architecture in central and western Asia.

Zanjan is one of the cities founded by Sassanid King Ardashir I (180-242 CE). The province makes a base for wider explorations with the architectural wonder of Soltaniyeh, the subterranean delights of the Katale-Khor caves, colorful mountains, and the UNESCO-registered Takht-e Soleiman ruins are nearby.

ABU/AFM