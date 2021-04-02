Iranian photographers Mehdi Kazemi, Kiarang Alai win FIAP Gold Medals at Kyrgyzstan exhibit  

TEHRAN – Iranian photographers Mehdi Kazemi Bumeh and Kiarang Alai have won the FIAP Gold Medals at the 2nd Naryn International Exhibition of Photography in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Kazemi Bumeh won the honor for his photo “Soar” in the Creative – Altered Reality Section, in which Alai also received the FPC Trophy, and his fellow Iranian photographer Sina Khanbabai grabbed the FIAP Ribbon.

They received the honors for the photos “The Sign” and “Healing” respectively.

“Birth” by Alai, “Graduation” by Benjamin Al-e Ali and “Suspension Bridge” by Ehsan Jazini, all from Iran, won honorable mentions in this category.

Alai won the FIAP Gold Medal in the people section for his photo “The Beauty of Women”, which depicts a group of women in an Iranian village.

Mahdi Aqiqi’s “Old Couple” was awarded the FIAP Ribbon in the people section, which also gave honorable mentions to Farzad Farzaneh’s “Natural Spa” and Baset Mahmudi’s “Pir-e Shalyar”.

Alai’s “When Morning Begins” in the life section also won the FIAP Gold Medal. This photo shows a village woman emptying out a bucket of water on a fine, foggy morning.

In addition to the creative – altered reality section, the competition organized by the Federation Internationale de l’Art Photographique (FIAP) and the Photographic Society of America (PSA) was also held in the three other categories of open monochrome, open color and photojournalism.

In the categories open monochrome and photojournalism Ehsan Jazini and Baset Mahmudi, both from Iran, won honorable mentions, while the open color section had no winner from Iran.

The Best Author Award – FIAP Light Blue Badge – went to Hungarian photographer Istvan Kerekes.

A jury of the Iranian photographers Asghar Sameti, Ahmad Khatiri and Mohammadreza Masumi judged the submissions.



A selection of the accepted images and all award-winning images will be projected at public showings on May 31 at the Asian Photographers Association in Bishkek. Also photos will be published on the exhibition site.

Photo: Iranian photographer Kiarang Alai’s photo “The Beauty of Women” won the FIAP Gold Medal in the people section of the 2nd Naryn International Exhibition of Photography in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

MMS/YAW

