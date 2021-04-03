Coronavirus vaccination begins for autistic adults

TEHRAN – The first phase of vaccination against coronavirus for autistic people over the age of 18 started in Iran on Saturday.

Concurrent with the World Autism Awareness Day, some 150 doses of vaccine will be injected into autistic adolescents aged 18 or older without underlying diseases.

These patients receive two doses of the vaccine free of charge, IRNA reported.

World Autism Awareness Day is an internationally recognized day on April 2 every year, to raise awareness about people with autistic spectrum disorders including autism and Asperger syndrome throughout the world.

Autism spectrum disorders (ASD) are a group of complex brain development disorders. This umbrella term covers conditions such as autism and Asperger syndrome. These disorders are characterized by difficulties in social interaction and communication and a restricted and repetitive repertoire of interests and activities.

World Health Organization estimates that 1 in 160 children has an autism spectrum disorder worldwide.

In January 2019, Mehdi Shadnoosh, head of the transplantation and treatment of diseases department at the Ministry of Health, announced that some 8,000 people have been diagnosed with autism disorder in the country, while the number is estimated to be over 20,000.

Mass vaccination

Iran started mass vaccination against COVID-19 with the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine, with the priority given to medical staff, the elderly, and people with underlying diseases. The vaccine is going to be co-produced by the two countries.

Meanwhile, the first batch of COVAX vaccines will be delivered between March 18 and March 28.

COVIRAN BAREKAT, the first coronavirus vaccine made by researchers at the Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam which was unveiled on December 29, 2020, which started mass-production on March 29.

The second Iranian coronavirus vaccine, Razi Cov Pars, started the clinical trial by injecting it into two volunteers during a ceremony on February 27.

Fakhra vaccine, the third homegrown vaccine, was unveiled and started the clinical trial on March 16.

On January 27, Health Minister Saeed Namaki said Iran will soon be one of the world’s important manufacturers of the COVID-19 vaccine.

FB/MG