‘Industry Ministry promoting production and development’

TEHRAN – Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Alireza Razm-Hosseini has said his ministry’s incentive programs and packages have contributed a lot in promoting domestic production and development of the country.

Speaking in a meeting of the Resilient Economy Headquarters, which was also attended by First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri, Razm-Hosseini mentioned the Industry Ministry’s incentive packages for materializing the current year’s motto, saying: “The Industry Ministry has prepared very good incentives especially for those projects which can go operational in short term.”

As IRNA reported, the minister also expressed his ministry’s readiness for cooperating with other government bodies to promote domestic production in the current Iranian calendar year (began on March 21).

The Leader has named the present year as the year of “Production: Support and the Elimination of Obstacles.”

According to Razm-Hosseini, the ministry’s program for the current year is going to focus on three major aspects including the ministry, other related government bodies, and the government itself.

Explaining the program, the official noted that the first aspect, which is related to the Industry Ministry, covers four major areas including the provinces and private organizations, removing internal bottlenecks, reforming procedures, and deleting and amending some problematic directives and regulations.

The minister further emphasized the promotion of domestic production and development of industrial units while preserving the environment, noting that the ministry is prepared to establish new industrial parks in accordance with environment-related standards.

Back in March, Razm-Hoseini had said that the industrial growth is going to be accelerated in the country in the current year.

The minister announced his ministry’s target of boosting production and achieving industrial growth this year through removing the barriers in the way of domestic production and by eliminating unnecessary rules and regulations.

The official said that an industrial growth of 7.5 percent was achieved in the past year, which will be increased this year.

During the previous Iranian calendar year, the Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry implemented several programs for developing the country’s industrial and economic sectors.

The ministry’s programs, which came under seven major axes, mainly focused on developing and supporting domestic production as well as expanding exports to the neighboring countries.

Supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), supporting the country’s exporters and creating specialized working groups in order to promote exports to the neighboring countries, reviving the country’s idle production units and small and medium-sized mines, supporting domestic auto part manufacturers, holding exhibitions for encouraging domestic production, signing cooperation agreements with knowledge-based companies and universities were among the major steps taken by the industry ministry in order to promote domestic production and boost exports in the previous year.

EF/MA