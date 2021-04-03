Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari registers over 7,600 overnight stays in Noruz

TEHRAN – Iranian holidaymakers made more than 7,600 overnight stays in Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province during the two-week Persian New Year (Noruz) holidays, starting March 20, the provincial tourism chief has said.

The data have been collected from various residential centers including hotels, eco-lodge units, apartment hotels, guest houses, and tourist complexes, Mehrdad Javadi added on Saturday.

Over 13,000 tourists also visited the historical sites and tourist attractions scattered across the southwestern province during the mentioned time, the official added.

Earlier last week the deputy tourism minister Vali Teymouri announced that Iranians made some 1.3 million overnight stays in the official accommodation centers across the country during the first week of the Noruz holidays.

The average occupancy rate of the residential centers has reached around 30 percent during the mentioned period, Teymouri mentioned.

Appreciating tourists and travelers who followed health protocols during their trips, the official also thanked those who delayed or postponed their travels to help the tourism industry deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

Last year the country went into lockdown during the Noruz holidays due to the coronavirus pandemic. Iranians made over 74 million overnight stays during the two-week Persian New Year holidays in 1398 (March 21-April 2, 2019).

Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari lies in the southwestern part of the country. Its capital is Shahrekord. The province has various unique traditions and rituals relative to the 'tribal' lifestyles. Special forms of music, dance, and clothing are noteworthy. It has considerable potential to become a vibrant tourist attraction because of its changing natural landscape.

The province is also a hub for making wool felt products, majorly of which exported abroad. It is home to some 500 crafters, in over 250 workshops, making handmade felt products.

Currently, about 40 tons of felt are yearly being made in Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari through traditional and modern manners, which could be increased to 50 tons, according to official data. Experts believe that Shahr-e Kord has the potential to be a world city for felt products.

ABU/AFM

