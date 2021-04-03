TEDPIX loses 11,000 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), fell 11,648 points to 1.282 million on Saturday, which is the first day of the Iranian calendar week.

Over 1.801 billion securities worth 32.956 trillion rials (about $784.6 million) were traded at the TSE on Saturday.

The first market’s index dropped 9,412 points, and the second market’s index fell 20,486 points.

TEDPIX had risen eight percent in the last week of the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20).

The index increased 101,000 points to 1.307 million in that week.

After several weeks of decline, growth finally returned to the TSE, Iran’s major stock exchange, as TEDPIX rose 2.4 percent during the last week of February.

Iranian Capital Market Analyst Soheil Kolahchi believes the stock market is not going to go through many ups and downs over the next six months and the market is expected to follow a stable trend.

“In the coming months, the market will not fall heavily, but we also can’t expect the index to enter an uptrend soon,” Kolahchi told IRNA last month.

MA/MA