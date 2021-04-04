Annual production by major Iranian automakers rises 4%

TEHRAN - Three major Iranian carmakers, namely Iran Khodro Company (IKCO), SAIPA Group, and Pars Khodro, manufactured 900,714 vehicles in the past Iranian calendar year 1399 (ended on March 20), which was 4.3 percent more than the figure of its previous year, the data released by Codal website showed.

According to the data, during the past year, IKCO manufactured 480,338 vehicles, which was 21.9 percent more than the output in its preceding year, that was 393,812 vehicles.

SAIPA manufactured 317,321 vehicles, with 12.6-percent fall from 363,379 vehicles manufactured in 1398.

And Pars Khodro manufactured 103,055 vehicles in the past year, showing 2.8-percent drop from the output of its previous year, which was 106,072 vehicles.

MA/MA