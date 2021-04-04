Commodities worth $200m traded at IME in a week

TEHRAN- During the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday), 367,605 tons of products worth $200 million were traded at Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME).

According to a report by the IME's International Affairs and Public Relations Department, the exchange sold on its mineral and industrial trading floor, 195,158 tons of various types of commodities valued at nearly $99 million.

Commodities traded on this floor were 194,528 tons of steel and 630 tons of aluminum.

Also, within this week, the IME sold on both domestic and export pits of its oil and petrochemical trading floor, 172,049 tons of commodities with a trading value of $103 million.

Items sold on this floor included 36,100 tons of vacuum bottom, 41,971 tons of bitumen, 35,155 tons of polymeric products, 31,941 tons of chemicals, 25,000 tons of lube cut, 1,346 tons of base oil and 50 tons of sulfur.

Moreover, the IME' side market saw trade of 398 tons of commodities within the same week.

IME is one of the four major stock markets of Iran, the other three markets are Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

MA/MA