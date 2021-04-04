Liam Callanan’s “Paris by the Book” published in Persian

TEHRAN – American writer Liam Callanan’s novel “Paris by the Book” has recently been published in Persian.

Nima Farahi is the translator of the book released by the major Tehran-based publisher, Saless.

The book is about a missing person, a grieving family, a curious clue: a half-finished manuscript set in Paris. Heading off in search of its author, a mother and her daughters find themselves in France, rescuing a failing bookstore and drawing closer to unexpected truths.

When eccentric novelist Robert Eady abruptly vanishes, he leaves behind his wife, Leah, their daughters, and, hidden in an unexpected spot, plane tickets to Paris.

Hoping to uncover clues — and her husband — Leah sets off for France with her girls. Upon their arrival, she discovers an unfinished manuscript, one Robert had been writing without her knowledge… and that he had settled in Paris. The Eady women follow the path of the manuscript to a small, floundering English-language bookstore whose weary proprietor is eager to sell the whole store. Yes, today, but Leah’s biggest surprise comes when she hears herself accepting the offer on the spot.

As the family settles into their new Parisian life, they can’t help but trace the literary paths of some beloved Parisian classics, including Madeline and The Red Balloon, while hoping for more clues to arise. But a series of startling discoveries forces Leah to consider that she may not be ready for what solving this mystery might do to her family — and the Paris she thought she knew.

At once haunting and charming, “Paris by the Book” follows one woman’s journey as her story is being rewritten, exploring the power of family and the magic that hides within the pages of a book.

Callanan is also a professor at the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee, where he serves as the chair of the English Department and teaches creative writing and coordinates the Ph.D. in creative writing program there. He also conducts workshops in creative writing for graduate students at other universities.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of Liam Callanan’s novel “Paris by the Book”.

