Over 6,000 jobs created for women heads of households

TEHRAN – Some 6,200 sustainable jobs have been generated for female heads of households in 24 provinces across the country over the past two years, IRNA reported on Monday.

The National Economic Empowerment Plan for Women Heads of Households was established in the Iranian calendar year 1398 (March 2019-March 2020), with the aim of using the capacity of home-based businesses to create sustainable and productive employment.

Through the plan, some 11,700 applicants undergone talent assessment; and 15,300 women also received business management counseling. While 14,400 women also received the necessary training to start a business.

Moreover, job opportunities were created, revived, and stabilized for 5,300 women breadwinners.

Among the products of women heads of households, 72 brands were created. And, 1,800 virtual stores were set up.

In Iran, there are 3 million women-headed households (WHH), out of a total of 22 million families, and most of the WHH can be found in less developed areas of the country, according to the UNDP office in Iran.

“At least 2700 women-focused NGOs are active in Iran and we have plans for the empowerment of civil society activities, we have successfully implemented schemes like enhancing social resiliency, also the economic empowerment of thousands of women heads of the household through micro-credit Funds and Cooperatives,” Masoumeh Ebtekar, the vice president for women's and family affairs, said in October 2020.

Budget for women breadwinners up 50%

The budget for women and family affairs in the national budget bill for the current calendar year (starting on March 20), is equivalent to 37 trillion rials (nearly $880 million at the official rate of 42,000 rials).

Female-headed households’ share of the national budget accounts for 23 percent of the total credits for women and the family.

Supporting women heads of households in the form of insurance, services, and social support is another important issue, which accounts for 25 percent of the budget, which has grown by about 50 percent.

