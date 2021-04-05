Sea trips in Iran grow over Noruz holidays

TEHRAN – Maritime trips ramped up over the recent Iranian New Year (Noruz) holidays as some 1.4 million maritime excursions were made over the two-week period.

“A total of 1.4 million sea travels and excursions were carried out during Noruz holidays amid strict health conditions due to prevent the coronavirus spread,” Mehr quoted a top official with the Ports and Maritime Organization as saying on Sunday.

The data excludes port cities and regions named as high-risk zones related to the coronavirus pandemic; for instance, sea travels and excursions were restricted or even prohibited in Khuzestan and Bushehr provinces, the official added.

Tourism Ministry on Monday publicized that the number of domestic travels fell by 96 percent during the Noruz compared to the same period two years earlier. “According to the latest data Iranians made some 2.5 million overnight stays across the country during the Noruz holidays, while the number added up to over 74 million in the same period in 1398 (March 21-April 2, 2019), which shows a drastic fall.”

The Islamic Republic has launched projects to take advantage of southern coasts to make the best use of its maritime tourism potential using developing hospitality infrastructures, diversifying sea routes, and drawing private sector investors. According to official data, some 45 offshore terminals are operating in northern and southern coasts of the country.

Experts say that the boom in maritime tourism can pave the way for Iran to meet its ambitious target of attracting 20 million annual tourists by 2025 as it also keeps an eye on tourism developments in the Caspian Sea in the north.

With widening facilities in the free zones of Chabahar, Kish, and Qeshm - each home to tens of tourist destinations - they would be able to draw sightseers all year round, not just during the wintertime.

