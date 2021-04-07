Divandarreh worthy to be turned into tourism hub, expert says

TEHRAN – Divandarreh city in the western province of Kordestan could be developed into one of the main tourism hubs of the country, the provincial tourism chief has said.

Considering the city’s historical sites and natural sights as well as tourism-related projects, which are currently underway across the city, its tourism industry can be improved in near future, CHTN quoted Yaqub Guylian as saying on Tuesday.

The ancient Karaftu Cave, which is one of the major attractions of the region, could also be promoted more properly to draw more tourists and nature lovers, the official added.

However, to achieve these goals, the city’s tourism infrastructures need to be upgraded, and the private sector is expected to cooperate in this area, he explained.

Back in February the deputy tourism minister Vali Teymouri announced that Kordestan province holds the potential to be a dynamic hub for nature tourism due to its beautiful and pristine landscape. However, the province is needed to be promoted more properly in the fields of nature tourism and cultural tourism, he added.

Baneh, Marivan, and the provincial capital Sanandaj are among the most popular tourist and travel destinations, which require further elaborate introduction, the official noted.

Kordestan can play a significant role in attracting foreign tourists considering its common border with neighboring Iraq, the official explained.

The name Kordestan refers to the region’s principal inhabitants. After the Turkish invasion of Iran in the 11th century CE (Seljuq period), the name Kurdistan was applied to the region comprising the northwestern Zagros Mountains. It was during the reign of Abbas I the Great of Iran’s Safavid dynasty (1501–1736) that the Kurds rose to prominence, having been enlisted by Abbas I to help stem the attacks of the marauding Uzbeks from the east in the early 17th century.

