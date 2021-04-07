COVID-19 vaccination for nurses in Qom
On Tuesday, nurses at emergency departments of hospitals in the city of Qom received the coronavirus vaccine.
According to the national vaccination document, vaccination against coronavirus started with priority given to health workers, vulnerable and high-risk groups, and then ordinary people will receive the vaccine.
On January 27, Health Minister Saeed Namaki said that Iran will soon be one of the world’s important manufacturers of the COVID-19 vaccine.
