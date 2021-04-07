Iran move down two spots in FIFA rankings

TEHRAN – Iran national football team moved down two spots to 31st in the latest FIFA ranking released on Wednesday.

Iran still are the second-best Asian team in the ranking behind Japan.

The top six is unchanged with Belgium ahead of France, Brazil, England, Portugal and Spain with Italy jumping three places to No. 7. Argentina and Uruguay each slipped one spot to No. 8 and 9, respectively, while Denmark moved up two spots to No. 10

The next FIFA World Ranking will be published on 27 May 2021.