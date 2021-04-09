Iranian wrestler Ehsanpour announces retirement

TEHRAN – Iranian freestyle wrestler Behnam Ehsanpour announce his retirement on Friday.

The 29-year-old wrestler represented Iran for 14 years.

Ehsanpour won a bronze medal at the 2019 World Wrestling Championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan in the 61st kg.

He also won two gold medals at the 2017 and 2019 Asian Championships in New Delhi and Xi’an, respectively.

Ehsanpour had also won two silver medals at the Asian Championships in 2015 Doha and 2016 Bangkok.