Iranian wrestlers secure two more Olympics Greco berths

TEHRAN – Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers Mohammadreza Geraei and Mohammadhadi Saravi secured two Olympics spots at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in Almaty, Kazakhstan on Friday.

Geraei defeated Indian wrestler Ashu Ashu by technical fall 9-1 and will face Korean Hansu Ryu in the 67kg weight class in the final.

“It's great to qualify here and I am ready for the Tokyo Olympics,” Geraei said. “It's always great to be a champion. My brother (Mohammadali Geraei, 77kg) qualified for the Tokyo Olympics and he is a champion as well. He got it in Nursultan and I did it in Almaty. We will now do well in Tokyo.”

In 97kg, Saravi advanced to final with a 10-2 technical fall over Yanan Chen from China.

He will face Uzur Dzhuzupbekov from Kyrgyzstan in the final match.

Iran had already secured three Greco berths at the 2019 World Championships in Nursultan.

Alireza Nejati (60kg), Mohammadali Gerai (77kg) and Amir Ghasemi Monjezi (130kg) had previously booked their place at the Olympics.