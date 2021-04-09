Iran’s Geraei, Saravi win gold medals at Asian Olympic qualifying

TEHRAN – Mohammadreza Geraei and Mohammadhadi Saravi claimed two gold medal at the Asian Olympic qualifying in Almaty, Kazakhstan on Friday.

In the Greco-Roman 67kg final, Geraei put on an impressive performance in dismantling veteran Hansu Ryu from South Korea, winning by 9-0 technical fall.

In a clash of the most recent Asian gold medalists at 97kg, reigning champion Saravi handily defeated his predecessor Uzur Dzhuzupbekov from Kyrgyzstan, finishing off a 10-0 technical fall early in the second period.

Saravi completed two gut wrenches in the par terre position to take a 5-0 lead in the first period. Just 15 seconds in the second, he countered an attack and slammed Dzhuzupbekov to his back as they went off the mat for a 4-point move. An unsuccessful challenge added the 10th point.

Both wrestlers had qualified for Tokyo with victories in the semifinals in the afternoon session.