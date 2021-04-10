Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers leave for Kazakhstan

TEHRAN – Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers traveled to Almaty, Kazakhstan on Saturday to participate at the 2021 Asian Wrestling Championships.

The event will take place from April 13 to 18 in the same venue the 2021 Asian Wrestling Olympic Qualification Tournament was held.

Iran has sent 10 wrestlers to the competition. The wrestlers will be headed by Mohammad Bana in the event.

Greco-Roman wrestling team:

55kg: Puya Dadmarz

60kg: Mehdi Mohsennejhad

63kg: Meysam Delkhani

67kg: Hossein Asadi

72kg: Amin Kavianinejhad

77kg: Pejman Pashtam

82kg: Mehdi Ebrahimi

87kg: Naser Alizadeh

97kg: Mehdi Bali

130kg: Aliakbar Yousefi