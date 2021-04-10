Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers leave for Kazakhstan
April 10, 2021 - 14:19
TEHRAN – Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers traveled to Almaty, Kazakhstan on Saturday to participate at the 2021 Asian Wrestling Championships.
The event will take place from April 13 to 18 in the same venue the 2021 Asian Wrestling Olympic Qualification Tournament was held.
Iran has sent 10 wrestlers to the competition. The wrestlers will be headed by Mohammad Bana in the event.
Greco-Roman wrestling team:
55kg: Puya Dadmarz
60kg: Mehdi Mohsennejhad
63kg: Meysam Delkhani
67kg: Hossein Asadi
72kg: Amin Kavianinejhad
77kg: Pejman Pashtam
82kg: Mehdi Ebrahimi
87kg: Naser Alizadeh
97kg: Mehdi Bali
130kg: Aliakbar Yousefi
Leave a Comment