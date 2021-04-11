Atlanta Film Festival picks five movies from Iran

TEHRAN – Five movies from Iranian filmmakers will be screened at the 45th edition of the Atlanta Film Festival, which will open in the U.S. city on April 22.

“African Violet” by Mona Zandi-Haghighi will go on screen at the main section of the festival.

The film is about the middle-aged Shokuh who finds out that her elderly ex-husband Fereidun has been placed in a nursing home by their children. With second husband Reza, she decides to remove Fereidun and take care of him in their own home.

The film will be competing with 25 movies including “We're All Going to the World's Fair” by Jane Schoenbrun from the U.S., “Ma Belle, My Beauty” by Marion Hill from France, “Knock Knock” by Xiang Liu from China, “Akilla's Escape” by Charles Officer from Canada and “Dream Horse” by Euros Lyn from the UK.

“Eyes and Arms” by Panahbarkhoda Rezai will be screened at the documentary section of the festival.

The film is about a middle-aged couple, Maryam and Mohammad, who lives in almost total isolation in a rural area. Maryam has lost both her forearms and one foot in a train accident and Mohammad is blind. The couple literally completes each other with her acting as his eyes and him her arms.

The festival will also screen Iranian shorts “Crab” by Shiva Sadeq-Asadi, “The Doll” by Elahe Esmaeili, and “Spotted Yellow” by Baran Sarmad.

“Crab” tells the story of a shy schoolboy who is interested in performing in a play with his school’s theater troupe. But the only part offered to him is to play the role of a crab.

“The Doll” is a short documentary about a father who consents to the marriage of his 14-year-old daughter Asal.

“Spotted Yellow” is about a young girl Roya with a yellow spot on her face. When a giraffe appears in her life, everything begins to change.

Atlanta Film Festival will come to an end on May 2.

Photo: A scene from “African Violet” by Mona Zandi-Haghighi

ABU/MG