Saei steps down as Iran’s taekwondo technical director

TEHRAN – Hadi Saei stepped down from his role as technical director of Iran’s taekwondo national team.

The two-time Olympics gold medal winner was appointed as technical manager of the team in January 2020 by head of the federation Mohammad Pooladgar.

Saei was handed a one-year ban from participating in the Iran Taekwondo League on Jan. 16 after slapping the secretary of Iran Taekwondo League Organization, accusing the official of welcoming him late in the competition’s hall.

Saei is the most successful Iranian athlete in Olympic history and the most titled champion in this sport by winning nine world class titles (two Olympics titles in 2004 and 2008, two world championships titles, four world cup titles and one world Olympic qualification tournament).

Iran will send two taekwondo players to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Armin Hadipour in the -58kg and Mirhashem Hosseini in the -68kg will represent Iran in the prestigious event.