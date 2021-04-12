TEDPIX loses 4,800 points on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), dropped 4,857 points to 1.226 million on Monday.

Over 3.169 billion securities valued at 30.986 trillion rials (about $737.7 million) were traded at the TSE on Monday.

The first market’s index fell 4,601 points, and the second market’s index dropped 6,205 points.

TEDPIX had risen eight percent in the last week of the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20).

The index increased 101,000 points to 1.307 million in that week.

After several weeks of decline, growth finally returned to the TSE, Iran’s major stock exchange, as TEDPIX rose 2.4 percent during the last week of February.

Market analysts and experts suggest investors to focus more on long-term investment in the Iranian stock market and to invest through intermediary tools like exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to prevent possible losses in the current Iranian calendar year (began on March 21).

They also advise shareholders to avoid impulsive decisions for quitting the market rattled by the surprising fluctuations in the stock market in the previous year.

