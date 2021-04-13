“Apostasy” writer Vahid Yaminpur crowned Islamic Revolution Artist of the Year 

TEHRAN – Author Vahid Yaminpur was named on Monday the Islamic Revolution Artist of the Year.

He received the title for “Apostasy”, an alternate history novel about the Islamic Revolution, as well as for his travelogue of Japan “The Jinja Monk”.

Director and screenwriter Jalil Saman, poets Afshin Ala and Ali-Mohammad Moaddab, and graphic artist Mohammadreza Doostmohammadi were other nominees of the of the title.

Speaking at a ceremony organized at the Art Bureau of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization (IIDO), Yaminpur said, “This honor is so great that I am not sure if I deserve it; I don’t let the title deceive me… By this title, they want to encourage us to increase our efforts in creation of more revolutionary works.”

The Islamic Revolution Artist of the Year was announced on the closing day of the Islamic Revolution Art Week.

The weeklong festival is organized by the Art Bureau of every year to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of documentarian Morteza Avini who was martyred by a landmine in 1993 during his trip to the former Iran-Iraq war zone in southwestern Iran while making the documentary “A City in the Sky” about the fall of Khorramshahr and the liberation of the southwestern Iranian city during the Iran-Iraq war.

He became famous for “The Narration of Triumph” and was called “the master of martyred writers” by his colleagues and war veterans due to the fervent narrations he wrote for his documentaries.

Photo: Author Vahid Yaminpur accepts the award for the Islamic Revolution Artist of the Year at the Art Bureau on April 12, 2021. (Mehr/Saeidreza Razavi)

MMS

