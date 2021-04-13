“Doctor Nice” introduced to Iranian children 

TEHRAN – Children’s book writer Valeri Gorbachev’s “Doctor Nice” has been published in Persian.

Cheshmeh is the publisher of the book translated into Persian by Shiva Hariri.

A favorite childhood game is given fresh appeal in this warm, humorous picture book.

It was a busy day at Doctor Nice’s office. The waiting room was full of patients with various winter ailments—from Mrs. Pig’s frostbitten nose to the goat kids’ headaches, caused by their head-butting style of hockey play.

Never fear, Doctor Nice comes up with the perfect cures for them all. In the surprise ending, readers meet the real Doctor Nice — an imaginative little boy, playing doctor to his roomful of stuffed animals.

Gorbachev’s cozy, comforting story will warm the coldest winter day and help allay children’s fears about visiting the doctor.

Gorbachev is the author and illustrator of a number of children’s books, both in the United States and Europe, including “Nicky And The Big Bad Wolves” and “Where Is the Apple Pie?”

Gorbachev immigrated to the United States from the Ukraine in 1991 and now lives with his family in Brooklyn, New York.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of children’s book writer Valeri Gorbachev’s “Doctor Nice”.

MMS

