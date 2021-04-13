Italian volleyball coach Totolo arrives in Iran

TEHRAN – Italian volleyball coach Tomaso Totolo arrived in Tehran, capital of Iran Tuesday morning.

Totolo is Vladimir Alekno’s assistant in Iran national volleyball team.

The 55-year-old Italian analyst has already worked as Serbia men's national volleyball assistant.

Russian coach Alekno will also travel to Tehran within the next few days.

Iran are training in Tehran’s Azadi Hall as part of preparation for the 2021 FIVB Volleyball Nations League and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The Persians are grouped with hosts Japan, Poland, Italy, Canada and Venezuela in Pool A at Tokyo 2020. The other pool comprises of Brazil, the U.S., Russia, Argentina, France and Tunisia.