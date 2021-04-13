Taremi scores sensational bicycle kick against Chelsea

TEHRAN – Iranian international forward Mehdi Taremi scored an extraordinary last-minute goal for Porto but it was not enough for the Portuguese giants to book a place at the UEAF Champions League semifinals.

Sérgio Conceição’s side had lost 2-0 to Chelsea last week at Seville’s Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium.

Taremi played in the last 30 minutes and did something magical.

He became the first Iranian player to score a goal in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.