Iran’s “Solar Eclipse” nominated for Côté Court Festival 

TEHRAN - The short film "Solar Eclipse" directed by Raha Amirfazli and Alireza Ghasemi made its way to the 30th edition of the Côté Court International Film Festival in France.

The festival is held every year in the Pantin district of Paris with the aim of expanding cinematic productions in other languages.

The synopsis of the film states: “Shortly before the eclipse is complete, the reality of the cupbearer’s life changes”.

"Solar Eclipse" is a joint production of the Iranian company ‘Zel Sheshom’ and the ‘White Star’ which is a film and audiovisual production company based in France, and the international distribution of the short film is provided by the ‘Manifest’ Company.

The Côté Court Association runs the Short Film Festival annually, inviting film and movie enthusiasts as well as adults and children to portray cinema in a short format. Acting as an ambassador for the Short Film Festival, the Association has announced on its official website that the festival has adopted an online setting for the Festival and will announce any in-person meetings where applicable in order to comply with health protocols and regulations.