“White Winged Horse” leads nominations at ISFA Awards

TEHRAN – Iranian director Mahyar Mandegar’s “White Winged Horse” received nominations in eight categories, including best film and best director, at the 11th edition of the Iranian Short Film Association (ISFA) Awards, the organizers announced on Monday.

The movie is about a man who returns to his Iranian hometown, which was destroyed in the war 20 years ago. He is searching for his childhood sweetheart who had promised him, eternal love.

Written by Mandegar, the film has also been nominated for the award for best screenplay.

“White Winged Horse” is followed by director Iman Salehi’s “Fear Moves Itself”, Sahand Kabiri’s “Dash” and Maryam Esmikhani’s “Emergency”, each with five nods.

The ISFA award ceremony is planned to be held online within a month.

Photo: A scene from “White Winged Horse” by Mahyar Mandegar

ABU/MG

