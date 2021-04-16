Actor Mohsen Qazi-Moradi dies at 80

TEHRAN –Iranian actor Mohsen Qazi-Moradi died at his home in Tehran at the age of 80 on Wednesday, his wife actress Mahvash Vaqari announced.

He was suffering from Parkinson’s disease.

Qazi-Moradi, who is most famous for his roles in comic series and movies, was born in Tehran in 1941.

He began his acting career by playing a minor role in the movie “Hassan, the Black” directed by Parviz Osanlu in 1972.

He was an actor in many popular TV series, including Mohammad-Hossein Latifi’s “The Great Escape”, Ahmad Kavari’s “Bitter Sugar”, Parisa Bakhtavar’s “I Am a Tenant” and Kianush Ayyari’s “Thousands of Eyes”.

He also starred in Ahmadreza Motamedi’s “The Rules of the Game”, Bahman Farmanara’s “A House Built on Water”, Bahram Baizai’s “Killing Mad Dogs” and Rakhshan Bani-Etemad’s “Under the Skin of the City”.

Photo: Actor Mohsen Qazi-Moradi in an undated photo.

