Ex-Iran wrestler Fereydoon Ghanbari passes away

TEHRAN – Former Iran freestyle wrestler Fereydoon Ghanbari passed away on Saturday.

He was 44.

Ghanbari was hospitalized with pancreatitis at a hospital in Kermanshah, west of Iran but died after the surgery.

He won a gold medal at the 1997 Junior World Championships in Helsinki at the 83kg weight category.

Ghanbari also won a gold medal at the 2004 Asian Wrestling Championships in Tehran.

Tehran Times extends deepest sympathy to Ghanbari’s family, loved ones, and friends over his demise.

Pancreatitis is inflammation in the pancreas. The pancreas is a long, flat gland that sits tucked behind the stomach in the upper abdomen.