Iran’s “Weekend” named best at ÉCU film festival

TEHRAN-Iranian director Ario Motevaqeh’s latest movie “Weekend” won the Best Non-European Independent Dramatic Short Award at the ÉCU — The European Independent Film Festival, which was held in Paris last week.

The film tells the story of Moniri and Kheradmand families, who are in the park for a picnic. But after finishing their meal, it is revealed that they are there for something else.

“Quatre Mains” by Lander Haverals from Belgium received the Best European Independent Film, while "Isolated People" by Jun Wang from China won the Best Non-European Independent Dramatic Feature.

ÉCU – The European Independent Film Festival is dedicated to the discovery and advancement of the very best independent filmmakers from around the world. The festival showcases films that demonstrate quality, innovation, and creativity in both form and content.

Photo: A scene from Iranian director Ario Motevaqeh’s “Weekend” .

ABU/MG

