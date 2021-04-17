Some $4.2m paid to corona-affected tourism, handicraft units in Zanjan

TEHRAN - More than 180 billion rials (about $4.2 million at the official rate of 42,000 rials) in loans has been paid to tourism and handicraft businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic in Zanjan province.

Amir Arjmand, the director-general of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department of Zanjan said the financial facilities were paid within the framework of 547 projects to the businesses having 1,500 employed persons, IRNA reported on Saturday.

He also noted that 623 units were introduced to receive the facilities in the province, of which 76 cases were related to the field of tourism and 547 cases were related to the field of handicrafts.

"So far, the tourism units of the province that have succeeded in receiving corona facilities include travel and tourism services offices, eco-lodges, hotels and welfare, and intermediate service complexes."

The official also said: "Identifying, training, paying facilities and supporting activists in the field of handicrafts and tourism facilities of the cities with the purpose of boosting production in this area and creating employment is our priority this year."

Despite the difficult situations due to the coronavirus, the development of handicraft workshops, the development of tourism facilities, and the increase in the issuance of licenses for handicrafts and travel services and ecotourism offices were considered last year.