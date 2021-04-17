TEDPIX falls 9,600 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), dropped 9,634 points to 1.233 million on Saturday, which is the first day of the Iranian calendar week.

Over 1.459 billion securities worth 15.208 trillion rials (about $362 million) were traded at the TSE on Saturday.

The first market’s index fell 8,752 points and the second market’s index dropped 13,602 points.

TEDPIX fell 6,000 points, or 0.5 percent, in the past Iranian calendar week.

The index closed at 1.243 million points on Wednesday (the last working day of the week).

During the past week, the indices of Opal Kani Pars Mining and Processing Company, Social Security Investment Company, Mobarakeh Steel Company, Iran Khodro Company, Isfahan Oil Refining Company, and National Iranian Copper Industry Company were the most widely followed indices.

TEDPIX had risen eight percent in the last week of the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20).

It increased 101,000 points to 1.307 million in that week.

