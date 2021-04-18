TEDPIX drops 9,000 points on Sunday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), fell 9,000 points to 1.224 million on Sunday.

Over 1.116 billion securities worth 14.709 trillion rials (about $350.2 million) were traded at the TSE on Sunday.

The first market’s index fell 7,537 points and the second market’s index dropped 14,928 points.

TEDPIX fell 6,000 points, or 0.5 percent, in the past Iranian calendar week.

The index closed at 1.243 million points on Wednesday (the last working day of the week).

During the past week, the indices of Opal Kani Pars Mining and Processing Company, Social Security Investment Company, Mobarakeh Steel Company, Iran Khodro Company, Isfahan Oil Refining Company, and National Iranian Copper Industry Company were the most widely followed indices.

Market analysts and experts suggest investors to focus more on long-term investment in the Iranian stock market and to invest through intermediary tools like exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to prevent possible losses in the current Iranian calendar year (began on March 21).

They also advise shareholders to avoid impulsive decisions for quitting the market rattled by the surprising fluctuations in the stock market in the previous year.

MA/MA