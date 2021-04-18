Iran freestyle wrestling team crowned Asian champions

TEHRAN - Iran freestyle team claimed the title of the Asian Wrestling Championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan on Sunday.

The Iranian wrestlers claimed three gold, three silver and two bronze medals.

Hassan Yazdani won a gold meadl after beating Deepak Punia from India 10-0 in the final bout of 86kg.

At the 92kg, Kamran Ghasempour defeated Tsogtgerel Munkhbaatar from Mongolia 10-0 in the final.

At the 97kg, Ali Shabanibengar was totally dominant in the weight class, steamrolling 2020 bronze medalist Alisher Yergali from Kazakhstan 12-2 in the final for his third technical fall in three matches.

Alireza Sarlak won a silver after he was defeated against India’s Ravi Kumar at 57kg.

Mostafa Hosseinkhani lost to Nurkozha Kaipanov from Kazakhstan at the 74kg final.

At the 79kg final bout, Ali Savadkouhi lost to Korean Byungmin Gong 5-3.

Morteza Ghiasi Cheka added a bronze medal to Iran's tally with victory by fall over Nodir Rakhimov from Uzbekistan at the 65kg.

And Amin Taheri claimed a bronze medal at the 125kg after beating his Korean rival.