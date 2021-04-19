Farhad Ghaemi joins Sepahan volleyball team

TEHRAN – Sepahan volleyball club completed the signing of outside spiker Farhad Ghaemi on Monday.

Ghaemi, who announced his retirement from the national duty last month, has penned a one-year contract with the Iranian club.

Ghaemi has most recently played at Iranian side Haraz Amol.

Sepahan have already signed Amir Ghafour, Masoud Gholami and Saman Faezi.

Sepahan, headed by Rahman Mohammadi Rad, are going to win a title in the Iran Super League for the first time ever.