Export of handicrafts from Zanjan surpasses $1.3m

TEHRAN - Handicraft products worth more than $1.3 million were exported from Zanjan province in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended March 19).

Handicrafts provided a very good capacity to generate income and jobs, and led to development of the province, Amir Arjmand, director general of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department of Zanjan Province said on Sunday, IRNA reported.

"Zanjan, as one of the most important provinces of metal handicrafts in the country, has a prominent position in production and handicraft artists of the province are at the forefront of production.”

He also said Zanjan's handicrafts, including knives, Giveh (kind of traditional shoe), traditional jewelry, leather products, and tapestry are mostly exported to Iraq, the Persian Gulf littoral states, Turkey, and European countries.

According to IRNA, in 2019, the World Handicrafts Council registered Zanjan as the world city of picot.

The official announced that 50 kinds of handicraft arts are being practiced in the province, adding: "At present, over 12,000 persons in the province are active in the field of handicrafts."

In 2019, handicraft exports from Zanjan province stood at $1.26 million dollars.