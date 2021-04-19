Target villages aim to promote handicrafts in Kordestan

TEHRAN – Thirty-six villages have been identified in the western Kordestan province with the aim of creating jobs through promoting handicrafts in the region.

"The development and promotion of handicrafts in the villages will be seriously pursued," ISNA quoted Yaghoub Guilian, director general of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department of Kordestan, as saying on Monday.

Referring to the key and fundamental role of women in the production of handicrafts and rural development, he said: "More than 80% of employees in the field of handicrafts in the province are women. In this regard, we will do our best to support this group of entrepreneurs."

Guilian referred to the creative and innovative methods as well as precision and delicacy which are seen in handicrafts made by rural artisans in Kordestan province and said: "Improving the quality level of rural handicraft products by holding specialized courses and workshops, setting up temporary and permanent markets, development and strengthening target villages are among the executive plans in the current year.”

Marivan has been registered as the world city of Kalash, while Armardeh has been named the national city of scarf weaving, Diuznav as the national city of purple weaving, and Kako as the national city of kilim weaving, he explained.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said that a total of 633 projects in the handicrafts sector will be implemented this year (began March 20), creating jobs for 870 persons.