Iran to mark World Earth Day 2021

TEHRAN – Iran will mark World Earth Day 2021 on April 22-29 with the national theme of “preserving the planet, increasing productivity for sustainable development”.

The annual event, which always falls on April 22, is the world's largest environmental movement. It was started in 1970 after 3 million gallons of oil spilled off the coast of California the year before.

By the end of 1970, the Environmental Protection Agency had been formed. Earth Day, or "International Mother Earth Day," as it's officially called by the United Nations, is today celebrated by more than 1 billion people worldwide to increase awareness of the impact humans have on the environment.

Iran also joined the rest of the world and every year organizes events for Earth Day for a week throughout the country.

Many challenges and opportunities facing planet restoration measures have made this issue the most important one so that the national theme is to revitalize the earth along with increasing productivity for sustainable development.

However, this year, due to the coronavirus, conferences and festivals are held virtually everywhere in the world.

