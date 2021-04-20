TEDPIX gains 2,000 points on Tuesday

TEHRAN- After several days of decline, TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 2,824 points to 1.219 million on Tuesday.

Over 5.614 billion securities worth 45.043 trillion rials (about $1.072 billion) were traded at the TSE on Tuesday.

The first market’s index gained 3, 042 points, and the second market’s index rose 2,341 points.

Unprecedented fluctuations in the Iranian stock market over the past few months have led shareholders, experts, and scholars to call for the government to increase its support for the market, some shareholders want the government to guarantee the return of their stocks, some believe providing infrastructure is the best way to help this market.

Some, on the other hand, believe that the government should not interfere in the stock market, saying the government's pre-ordered and unrealistic pricing of some state-owned shares is the main reason for the capital market’s current downward trend.

MA/MA