Heads of joint chambers of commerce gather to discuss economic issues

TEHRAN – The first meeting of the heads of Iran’s joint chambers of commerce council in the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 21) was held on Wednesday to explore the country’s economic issues in the current year.

The meeting which was partly physical and partly virtual, was attended by the Head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Gholam-Hossein Shafeie and the heads of the country’s joint chambers of commerce.

Addressing the meeting, Shafeie mentioned some of the main issues that the country’s foreign trade is currently facing, saying:” In our country, politics has overshadowed the economy and the economy is paying the price for politics. We cannot expect a positive change in foreign trade and the economy unless there is a change in this situation.”

“Development and economic growth determine the power and security of each country. In the past, world powers used to establish military bases in other countries, but now this approach has changed, for example, China is trying to establish a Chinatown in every country. We still do not believe in this strategy in our country,” he explained.

The official stressed the need for having economic representatives in any major negotiation or bilateral meetings with foreign countries, saying: “We must also have an economic representative on joint foreign negotiation committees; even if it is not a specialized committee, a sub-committee for the economy should be formed and a trade delegation or representative should be present in any negotiation.”

Shafei further pointed to the situation of Iran's joint chambers with the neighboring countries and said: "The infrastructure should be developed on the borders with these countries."

“Transportation and customs have serious problems in many of these borders. Even if the sanctions are lifted, serious problems will continue to exist in such regions,” he regretted.

Further in the meeting, the heads of the country’s joint chambers of commerce presented reports on the trade relations with their associated countries.

They also underlined the most important issues and problems facing the traders and called for the removal of internal barriers and restrictions and integrated management in foreign trade.

EF/MA

Photo: ICCIMA Head Gholam-Hossein Shafeie (C)