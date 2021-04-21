TEDPIX drops 12,500 points on Wednesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 12,527 points to 1.207 million on Wednesday.

Over 5.528 billion securities worth 39.019 trillion rials (about $929 million) were traded at the TSE on Wednesday.

The first market’s index fell 9,745 points, and the second market’s index dropped 23,336 points.

After several days of decline, TEDPIX had risen 2,824 points to 1.219 million on Tuesday.

Unprecedented fluctuations in the Iranian stock market over the past few months have led shareholders, experts, and scholars to call for the government to increase its support for the market, some shareholders want the government to guarantee the return of their stocks, some believe providing infrastructure is the best way to help this market.

Some, on the other hand, believe that the government should not interfere in the stock market, saying the government's pre-ordered and unrealistic pricing of some state-owned shares is the main reason for the capital market’s current downward trend.

MA/MA