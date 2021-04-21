“We Are Here We Are Close” to compete in Fajr Intl. Film Festival

TEHRAN-Renowned Ukrainian-Armenian filmmaker Roman Balayan’s 2020 movie “We Are Here We Are Close” will be screened in the official competition of the 38th Fajr International Film Festival, the organizers have announced.

The film tells the story of Alex, an experienced surgeon, who makes a mistake in the diagnosis of his seven-year-old godson, which leads to the boy’s death on the operating table. Stunned, the man tenders his resignation. One autumn morning as he is sitting on the riverbank in a favorite place where he used to fish with his godson, he notices the figure of a girl emerging from the fog. She is shivering with cold, so Alex spontaneously offers his help, and thus becomes part of an incredible adventure story.

Born in 1941, Balayan calls himself a student of Sergei Parajanov, one of the most prominent Armenian film directors, who invented his own cinematic style. Balayan has been nominated and won several international prizes.

“Lone Wolf”, “Flights in Dreams and Reality”, “Guard Me, My Talisman”, and “Birds of Paradise” are among his credits.

The 38th Fajr International Film Festival is scheduled to be held from May 21 to June 2 in Tehran.

The festival has a reputation for featuring productions that highlight moral values, as well as films that seek justice and freedom. The festival celebrates cultural diversity through displaying creative productions of renowned filmmakers as well as showcasing selected productions from beginners whose work possesses a high standard and has a potential for excelling in the film industry.

Productions from West Asia, Central Asia, the Caucasus, and Anatolia are the main focus of the festival, with a lot of attention and interest from the organizers towards Islamic featured films depicting the true teachings of Islamic prophets.

The unique platform provided by the Fajr International Film Festival in this diverse geographic region offers the opportunity for international collaboration on a professional basis for the advancement of media production and development of a regional filmmaking industry at the highest standards.

The previous edition of the festival was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ABU/MG



