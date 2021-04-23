What’s in Tehran art galleries

Note: Some of the following art exhibitions are being organized online in order to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.

Painting

* An exhibition of paintings by Hani Najm is currently underway at Negar Gallery.

Entitled “From Far Away TO Nearby”, the exhibit will be running until April 28 at the gallery located at 33 Delaram Alley, East Roshanai St. in the Qeitarieh neighborhood.

* Paintings by Mohammad Tabatabai are currently on view in an exhibition at Shirin Gallery.

The exhibit titled “The Lost Time” will run until May 5 at the gallery located at No. 5, 13th St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Arthibition Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by a number of Iranian-Armenian artists including Vazgen Avanesian, Misha Shahbazian, Hacoop Vartanian, and Yervand Tehapetian.

The exhibit entitled “New Jolfa” will be running until May 2 at the gallery that can be found at Qandi Alley, Sasanipur St., Golnabi St., off Shariati Ave.

* Somayyeh Darvishi, Parisa Damavandi, Mina Asadi, Elnaz Tavangar, Amir Mianji, and several other artists are displaying their paintings in an exhibition at Atashzad Gallery.

The exhibition will continue until April 27 at the gallery, which is located at 3 North Abbaspur (Tavanir) St. near Vanak Sq.

*A collection of paintings by Sepideh Todiei is on display in an exhibition at Entezami Gallery.

The exhibit named “Vortex” will run until April 28 at the gallery located at 608 Shariati Ave. near Motahhari St.

* Kahfi Gallery is hosting an exhibition of paintings by Iraj Shayestepur.

The exhibit can be visited on the gallery’s Instagram page Kahfi.art.gallery.

Multimedia

* Reyhaneh Afzalian, Kolsum Salehi, Parinaz Gudarzian, Mahsa Leilabi, and Mitra Velai are showcasing their paintings and drawings in an exhibition at 009821 Projects Gallery.

Named “Scratch”, the exhibit will be running until May 5 at the gallery located at No. 25, 18th Alley, Kheradmand St., Karim Khan Ave.

* A group of artists, including Maryam Ehterami, Marjan Jafari, Kimia Lotfi, Mona Hashemi, and Negar Roshan, is showcasing the artworks in various media in an exhibition at Ehsan Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Medusa” runs until April 27 at the gallery that can be found at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.

Drawing

* A collection of drawings by Fatemeh Farahani is on display in an exhibition at Golhaye Davudi Gallery.

The exhibition entitled “Sarir” will be running until April 28 at the gallery located at 263 near Nejatollahi St., Taleqani Ave.

Calligraphic painting

* Ravi Gallery is hosting an exhibition of calligraphic paintings by Saghar Moshiri Amin.

The exhibit named “Street” runs until April 30 at the gallery located at 9 Dastan Alley, Ezzatollah Entezami St., off Movahhed-Danesh St. in the Aqdasieh neighborhood.

ABU/MG