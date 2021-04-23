Mosayeb Amiri appointed new director of RICHT

TEHRAN – Iranian tourism minister Ali-Asghar Mounesan Thursday appointed Mosayeb Amiri as the new director of the Research Institute of Cultural Heritage & Tourism (RICHT).

Previously presided over Fars province's directorate of the tourism and cultural heritage, Amiri replaced Behrouz Omrani who held the position for over two years, CHTN reported.

RICHT is by nature an academic entity that comprises of the following centers: the Iranian Center for Archaeology Research (ICAR); the Anthropological Research Center (ARC); the Research Center for Conservation of Cultural Relics (RCCCR); the Research Center for Linguistics, Inscriptions and Texts (RCLIT); The Research Group of the Iranian Traditional (National) Arts (RGITR); the Research Group of Tourism (RGT); and the Research Group of Naural Heritage (RGNH).

Ancient Iran embraces hundreds of historical sites such as bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, mausoleums, churches, towers, and mansions, of which 24 being inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list. Under the 2025 Tourism Vision Plan, the country aims to increase the number of tourist arrivals from 4.8 million in 2014 to 20 million in 2025.

