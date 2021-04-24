Pakistan FM Qureshi visits Imam Raza shrine in Mashhad

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi paid his respects at the shrine of Imam Raza (AS) in Mashhad on Thursday and met the custodian of Astan Quds Razavi Ahmed Marvi.

The meeting focused on the need for unity among Muslim world and upholding the reverence of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

He said Muslim scholars must play their role in discouraging the growing trend of Islamophobia and expressed satisfaction that the Iranian leadership was committed to working with Pakistan at international level to protect the honor of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Qureshi expressed gratitude to the Iranian government for the special facilities being provided to Pakistani visitors as thousands come every year for the pilgrimage of shrines of Imams.

Writing on his Twitter account, Qureshi said, “Humbled to pay my respects at the Shrine of Hazrat Imam Raza (AS), praying for peace and prosperity of and for unity of the Muslim Ummah. Pakistan is grateful to Iran for the excellent arrangements for more than half a million Pakistani Zaireen who visit Mashhad every year.”



