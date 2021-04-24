Tourism expected to rocket up in lesser-known Iranian province

TEHRAN – Extra support for digital businesses and various travel branches could rocket up the tourism industry in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province, the provincial tourism chief has said.

Digital businesses amid the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country, which causes a major hit to the economic sectors including tourism, could help to increase the income of people active in this field, IRNA quoted Majid Safai as saying on Saturday.

Considering the weather of the area and the farms of fish, saffron, silkworm, and ostrich as well as rice paddies scattered across the province, it has the potential to become a hub for agritourism and other new branches of tourism, the official added.

Agritourism is a relatively new branch of the travel industry in which tourists stay with local people in rural areas. Farm/ranch recreation refers to activities conducted on private agricultural lands, which might include fee-hunting and fishing, overnight stays, educational activities, etc.

To achieve this goal, residential units, echo-lodges, and tourist complexes need to be improved, he explained.

He also noted that ongoing tourism-related projects need to be completed, while new investment packages are being defined to attract more investors to the region.

While most of the activities in this field are on halt due to the coronavirus pandemic over the globe, virtual festivals and online tours could help to promote the tourist attractions of the province, he said.

Last year, the official announced that the tourism sector of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province is prepared to improve quickly after the coronavirus crisis ends.

He also noted that innovative plans and programs and various cultural festivals are being organized to attract tourists and travelers to the alluring destinations of the province.

The lesser-known Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province is a cradle for nomadic life. Sightseers may live with a nomadic or rural family for a while or enjoy an independent stay and assist them with day-to-day life. It also opens up an opportunity to feel rustic routines, their agriculture, traditions, arts, and culture.



