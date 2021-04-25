Tehran institute hosts Islamic calligraphy exhibition 

TEHRAN – A virtual exhibition displaying a collection of calligraphy works on the Holy Quran and Nahj-ul-Balagha of Imam Ali (AS) opened on Saturday at the Saba Art and Cultural Institute in Tehran.

Over 100 works on the theme of artistic etiquettes and culture of worship have been showcased at the exhibit organized in collaboration with the Iranian Calligraphers Association and Mahmud Farshchian University of Islamic-Iranian Arts.

The artworks have been created by young and veteran artists in various styles of Persian and Arabic calligraphy, including nastaliq, shekasteh, naskh and thulth.

The organizers also plan to hold a webinar on the sidelines of the showcase, which has been organized to observe the holy month of Ramadan.

Ali-Ashraf Sandoqabadi, Elaheh Khatami, Azad Mahmudi, Gholamreza Sepehri and Mehdi Alizadeh are among the scholars who are scheduled to attend the webinar.

The exhibition will run on www.instagram.com/Artgallerysaba and the website of the Saba Art and Cultural Institute until May 10.

Photo: This file photo shows a visitor taking shots of a calligraphy work in an exhibition.

