Iranian Academy of Arts to organize webinar on art and Ramadan

TEHRAN – The Iranian Academy of Arts plans to organize a webinar Tuesday to discuss the connections between Iranian arts and rituals with the holy month of Ramadan.

The webinar named “Ramadan in the Mirror of Iranian Arts and Rituals” will be held with a focus on music, the academy announced on Monday.

Houshang Javid, Mohammad Jafar Qanavati, Mehdi Amin-Forughi and Matin Rezvanpur will deliver speeches on honar.ac.ir during the webinar, which will commence at 3:00 pm.

The Iranian Academy of Arts has carried out various activities during the holy month of Ramadan in the fields of art and culture, including the virtual exhibition of a selection of calligraphy by female artists entitled “Scent of Revelation” which is available on the academy’s website.

Another notable exhibition being organized by the academy to observe Ramadan is “The Mystery of Secret", which showcases an amazing collection of Quranic calligraphy by Iranian and international artists.

A series of research exhibitions titled “Culture and Etiquette of Worship” and a calligraphy exhibition by Ayatollah Nojumi have also been set up at the academy over the past few weeks.

Photo: A poster for the webinar “Ramadan in the Mirror of Iranian Arts and Rituals” at the Iranian Academy of Arts.

