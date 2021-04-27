Art Bureau showcases Palestine Is Not Alone

TEHRAN – An exhibition showcasing a selectin of artworks submitted to the Palestine Is Not Alone International Cartoon, Caricature and Poster Contest opened at the Abolfazl Aali Gallery of the Art Bureau in Tehran on Monday.

The Art Bureau of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization has organized the contest to show solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine.

The contest will announce winners on May 7 during International Quds Day, which falls on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan every year.

MMS